Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Share Price Rebounds 15.94% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) saw 8.4 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.59 trading at -$0.06 or -0.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.08B. That closing price of UAA’s stock is at a discount of -71.94% from its 52-week high price of $13.05 and is indicating a premium of 15.94% from its 52-week low price of $6.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.27 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.78%, in the last five days UAA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $7.59 price level, adding 14.14% to its value on the day. Under Armour Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.15% in past 5-day. Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) showed a performance of -16.87% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.83 million shares which calculate 3.2 days to cover the short interests.

Under Armour Inc. (UAA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Under Armour Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -1.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -10.34% while that of industry is -2.40. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -133.30% in the current quarter and calculating 10.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.3 billion for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.58 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -42.60% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -116.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.20%.

UAA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 01 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 84.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.50% institutions for Under Armour Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at UAA for having 17.15 million shares of worth $174.27 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 16.81 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $170.75 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 5.88 million shares of worth $58.38 million or 3.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.37 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $54.51 million in the company or a holder of 2.84% of company’s stock.