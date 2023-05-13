The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN): -1.96% Off High, Can It Comeback?

In last trading session, The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) saw 3.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $23.44 trading at $0.22 or 0.95% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.84B. That closing price of WEN’s stock is at a discount of -1.96% from its 52-week high price of $23.90 and is indicating a premium of 32.3% from its 52-week low price of $15.87. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.06 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.95%, in the last five days WEN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/10/23 when the stock touched $23.44 price level, adding 1.92% to its value on the day. The Wendy’s Company’s shares saw a change of 3.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.58% in past 5-day. The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) showed a performance of 8.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.79 million shares which calculate 2.48 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Wendy’s Company (WEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that The Wendy’s Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 11.46% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 13.95% while that of industry is 10.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 12.50% in the current quarter and calculating 8.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

18 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $566.13 million for the same. And 18 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $558.49 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $537.78 million and $538.7 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 5.30% while estimating it to be 3.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 32.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -8.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.68%.

WEN Dividends

The Wendy’s Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 08 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 77.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.89% institutions for The Wendy’s Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Trian Fund Management, LP is the top institutional holder at WEN for having 25.33 million shares of worth $573.29 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 11.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 18.41 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $416.52 million.

On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.52 million shares of worth $124.97 million or 2.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 5.31 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $116.6 million in the company or a holder of 2.50% of company’s stock.