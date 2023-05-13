Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Is Looking Good Over The Long Term, Dropped Nearly -15.72% Over A Month.

In last trading session, Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $61.55 trading at -$0.32 or -0.52% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.84B. That closing price of FOUR’s stock is at a discount of -24.13% from its 52-week high price of $76.40 and is indicating a premium of 52.25% from its 52-week low price of $29.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.56 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.71 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.56 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.52%, in the last five days FOUR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $61.55 price level, adding 2.16% to its value on the day. Shift4 Payments Inc.’s shares saw a change of 10.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.03% in past 5-day. Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) showed a performance of -15.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 9.38 million shares which calculate 4.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $79.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 22.09% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $50.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $97.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -57.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 18.77% for stock’s current value.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (FOUR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Shift4 Payments Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 47.11% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 71.22% while that of industry is 15.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 69.70% in the current quarter and calculating 52.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 32.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $639.56 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $737.51 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $506.7 million and $550.44 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.20% while estimating it to be 34.00% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 201.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 79.15%.

FOUR Dividends

Shift4 Payments Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Shift4 Payments Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 109.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 112.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 109.36% institutions for Shift4 Payments Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Wellington Management Group, LLP is the top institutional holder at FOUR for having 6.93 million shares of worth $387.59 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 12.10% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, which was holding about 5.19 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $290.22 million.

On the other hand, Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.35 million shares of worth $150.26 million or 4.27% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.78 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $99.34 million in the company or a holder of 3.23% of company’s stock.