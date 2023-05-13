Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) Is Currently -733.33% Below Its 52-Week High, But Upside Potential Is Still There.

In last trading session, Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.05 trading at $0.19 or 21.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $135.26M. That closing price of PRE’s stock is at a discount of -733.33% from its 52-week high price of $8.75 and is indicating a premium of 33.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 59880.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 202.79K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Prenetics Global Limited (PRE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 21.67%, in the last five days PRE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/12/23 when the stock touched $1.05 price level, adding 0.94% to its value on the day. Prenetics Global Limited’s shares saw a change of -47.50% in year-to-date performance and have moved 23.53% in past 5-day. Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE) showed a performance of 25.00% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.23 million shares which calculate 0.86 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.60. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -528.57% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -471.43% for stock’s current value.

Prenetics Global Limited (PRE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Prenetics Global Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -65.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -101.92% while that of industry is 10.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -46.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $24.2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $29.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

PRE Dividends

Prenetics Global Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Prenetics Global Limited (NASDAQ:PRE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.68% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.38 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 12.64%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.38% institutions for Prenetics Global Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Aspex Management (HK) Ltd is the top institutional holder at PRE for having 5.19 million shares of worth $10.38 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 4.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dymon Asia Capital (Singapore) Pte. Ltd, which was holding about 0.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.12% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.3 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Loncar China Biopharma ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 44743.0 shares of worth $49888.0 or 0.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16218.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $29678.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.