Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Has Recovered -23.76 Percent This Year, But Further Gains Of -43.23% Are Not Out Of The Question.

In last trading session, Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) saw 3.98 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.44 trading at $0.08 or 0.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.91B. That closing price of PK’s stock is at a discount of -43.23% from its 52-week high price of $19.25 and is indicating a premium of 20.39% from its 52-week low price of $10.70. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.60%, in the last five days PK remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/12/23 when the stock touched $13.44 price level, adding 0.88% to its value on the day. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s shares saw a change of 13.99% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.86% in past 5-day. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) showed a performance of 13.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.72 million shares which calculate 5.72 days to cover the short interests.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 17.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 30.52% while that of industry is -5.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -50.00% in the current quarter and calculating 26.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 8.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $716.02 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $672.18 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $695 million and $662 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 3.00% while estimating it to be 1.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.80% during past 5 years.

PK Dividends

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 01 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.26% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 95.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 95.23% institutions for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at PK for having 32.65 million shares of worth $384.9 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 15.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 29.94 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 13.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $352.94 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 10.03 million shares of worth $147.52 million or 4.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.01 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $96.38 million in the company or a holder of 3.16% of company’s stock.