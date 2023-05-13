ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Share Price Rebounds 44.97% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) saw 6.48 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.72. Company’s recent per share price level of $81.34 trading at $1.02 or 1.27% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.66B. That closing price of ON’s stock is at a discount of -7.63% from its 52-week high price of $87.55 and is indicating a premium of 44.97% from its 52-week low price of $44.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 7.0 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.70 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.27%, in the last five days ON remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/12/23 when the stock touched $81.34 price level, adding 2.05% to its value on the day. ON Semiconductor Corporation’s shares saw a change of 30.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.15% in past 5-day. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) showed a performance of 4.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 26.38 million shares which calculate 4.5 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ON Semiconductor Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 27.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -9.38% while that of industry is -4.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -9.70% in the current quarter and calculating -17.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -2.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

24 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.02 billion for the same. And 25 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.06 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $2.08 billion and $2.12 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -3.00% while estimating it to be -2.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 38.20% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 86.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.27%.

ON Dividends

ON Semiconductor Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 31 and August 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 102.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.47%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 102.19% institutions for ON Semiconductor Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ON for having 56.22 million shares of worth $4.63 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 13.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 49.94 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.56% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $3.11 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13.14 million shares of worth $819.39 million or 3.04% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.13 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $631.56 million in the company or a holder of 2.35% of company’s stock.