On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $32.87?

In last trading session, On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) saw 2.59 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $32.87 trading at -$0.25 or -0.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.89B. That closing price of ONON’s stock is at a discount of -6.11% from its 52-week high price of $34.88 and is indicating a premium of 53.03% from its 52-week low price of $15.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.11 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.37 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For On Holding AG (ONON), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.75%, in the last five days ONON remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $32.87 price level, adding 4.89% to its value on the day. On Holding AG’s shares saw a change of 91.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.07% in past 5-day. On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) showed a performance of 9.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.01 million shares which calculate 3.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.80 to the stock, which implies a fall of -10.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $17.32 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.74. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -8.73% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 47.31% for stock’s current value.

On Holding AG (ONON) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that On Holding AG is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 99.82% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 86.21% while that of industry is -8.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 41.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

ONON Dividends

On Holding AG is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.25 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 64.70%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.25% institutions for On Holding AG that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ONON for having 28.2 million shares of worth $874.97 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 10.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, which was holding about 9.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.24% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $156.96 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 8.27 million shares of worth $180.77 million or 2.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.88 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $106.64 million in the company or a holder of 1.73% of company’s stock.