MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) Down -15.99% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) saw 12.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $50.22 trading at -$1.01 or -1.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $38.18B. That closing price of MET’s stock is at a discount of -54.04% from its 52-week high price of $77.36 and is indicating a discount of -1.12% from its 52-week low price of $50.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.8 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.97%, in the last five days MET remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $50.22 price level, adding 8.42% to its value on the day. MetLife Inc.’s shares saw a change of -30.61% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.12% in past 5-day. MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) showed a performance of -15.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.59 million shares which calculate 1.42 days to cover the short interests.

MetLife Inc. (MET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that MetLife Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -30.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 16.35% while that of industry is 11.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 1.50% in the current quarter and calculating 73.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -9.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $17.05 billion for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $17.35 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $18.3 billion and $23.69 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -6.80% while estimating it to be -26.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -8.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -62.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 4.79%.

MET Dividends

MetLife Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 75.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.22%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 75.77% institutions for MetLife Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at MET for having 55.52 million shares of worth $4.02 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 7.25% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 55.52 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.02 billion.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 37.31 million shares of worth $2.7 billion or 7.55% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.88 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.29 billion in the company or a holder of 3.62% of company’s stock.