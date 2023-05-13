Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Has Made The 38.1% Recovery, Could Gain Another -983.1% Ahead

In last trading session, Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) saw 1.73 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.20 trading at $1.14 or 37.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $113.27M. That closing price of MHUA’s stock is at a discount of -983.1% from its 52-week high price of $45.49 and is indicating a premium of 38.1% from its 52-week low price of $2.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 69.43K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 37.25%, in the last five days MHUA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/12/23 when the stock touched $4.20 price level, adding 15.32% to its value on the day. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -49.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved 33.76% in past 5-day. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) showed a performance of -7.28% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27130.0 shares which calculate 2.02 days to cover the short interests.

MHUA Dividends

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 66.56% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.18% institutions for Meihua International Medical Technologies Co. Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at MHUA for having 29706.0 shares of worth $0.25 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), which was holding about 4763.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $30911.0.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 27795.0 shares of worth $0.18 million or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8805.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.3 million in the company or a holder of 0.04% of company’s stock.