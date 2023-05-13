Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) Currently -8.05% Below Its 52-Week High But The Downside Potential May Surprise You

In last trading session, Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) saw 6.61 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.11. Company’s recent per share price level of $18.88 trading at -$0.54 or -2.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.81B. That closing price of MFC’s stock is at a discount of -8.05% from its 52-week high price of $20.40 and is indicating a premium of 20.97% from its 52-week low price of $14.92. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 3.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 4 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.6 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.78%, in the last five days MFC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $18.88 price level, adding 5.69% to its value on the day. Manulife Financial Corporation’s shares saw a change of 5.83% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.60% in past 5-day. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) showed a performance of -1.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.8 million shares which calculate 6.98 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $21.58 to the stock, which implies a rise of 12.51% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $18.55 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $25.97. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -37.55% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 1.75% for stock’s current value.

Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Manulife Financial Corporation is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 14.77% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.42% while that of industry is 22.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 334.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $6.2 billion for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.38 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 30.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 3.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.42%.

MFC Dividends

Manulife Financial Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 52.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 52.99%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 52.98% institutions for Manulife Financial Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada is the top institutional holder at MFC for having 165.37 million shares of worth $2.95 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 8.96% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 69.97 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.25 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 25.17 million shares of worth $498.4 million or 1.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 14.54 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $259.31 million in the company or a holder of 0.79% of company’s stock.