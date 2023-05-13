KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Surged 2.62% In A Week – But Will They Keep Going Up?

In last trading session, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) saw 4.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.45 trading at -$0.21 or -1.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $19.53B. That closing price of BEKE’s stock is at a discount of -28.15% from its 52-week high price of $21.08 and is indicating a premium of 44.74% from its 52-week low price of $9.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.95 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.90. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 30 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 25 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.23 in the current quarter.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.26%, in the last five days BEKE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/11/23 when the stock touched $16.45 price level, adding 2.08% to its value on the day. KE Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 17.84% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.62% in past 5-day. KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) showed a performance of -6.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 31.8 million shares which calculate 5.79 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $171.97 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $134.52 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $219.71. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1235.62% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -717.75% for stock’s current value.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that KE Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 58.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 129.41% while that of industry is -9.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.57 billion for the same. And 7 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.57 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $1.74 billion and $1.91 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 47.30% while estimating it to be 34.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -163.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 71.15%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.78%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.74% institutions for KE Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at BEKE for having 31.82 million shares of worth $444.19 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, which was holding about 26.12 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $364.6 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 15.91 million shares of worth $222.08 million or 1.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.91 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $163.35 million in the company or a holder of 0.74% of company’s stock.