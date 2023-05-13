Is NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s -84.83% Fall This Year Is A Better Investing Opportunity?

In last trading session, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) saw 1.41 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.97 trading at -$0.03 or -2.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.21M. That closing price of NBY’s stock is at a discount of -1203.09% from its 52-week high price of $12.64 and is indicating a premium of 3.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.94. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 84900.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 96.22K if we extend that period to 3-months.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.78%, in the last five days NBY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/12/23 when the stock touched $0.97 price level, adding 15.65% to its value on the day. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares saw a change of -50.16% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.20% in past 5-day. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY) showed a performance of -38.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.75 days to cover the short interests.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 4.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.2 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.3 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $2.63 million and $3.04 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 21.70% while estimating it to be 8.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -23.40% during past 5 years.

NBY Dividends

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX:NBY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.92 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.45%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.92% institutions for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Armistice Capital, LLC is the top institutional holder at NBY for having 0.15 million shares of worth $0.29 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 6.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 17423.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.74% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $33974.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 10673.0 shares of worth $20812.0 or 0.52% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4429.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8636.0 in the company or a holder of 0.22% of company’s stock.