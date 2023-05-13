Is Halliburton Company’s (NYSE:HAL) Stock Expensive Or Cheap At $28.61?

In last trading session, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) saw 9.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $28.61 trading at $0.12 or 0.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.07B. That closing price of HAL’s stock is at a discount of -53.76% from its 52-week high price of $43.99 and is indicating a premium of 18.56% from its 52-week low price of $23.30. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 9.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 9.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.42%, in the last five days HAL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $28.61 price level, adding 7.2% to its value on the day. Halliburton Company’s shares saw a change of -27.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.25% in past 5-day. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) showed a performance of -15.38% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 28.52 million shares which calculate 3.01 days to cover the short interests.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Halliburton Company is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -22.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 45.58% while that of industry is 40.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 53.10% in the current quarter and calculating 33.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 17.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $5.89 billion for the same. And 17 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $6.04 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $5.07 billion and $5.34 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 16.00% while estimating it to be 13.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 35.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 6.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 33.10%.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 17 and July 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 85.34 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.66%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 85.34% institutions for Halliburton Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at HAL for having 99.63 million shares of worth $2.85 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 11.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 81.72 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.34 billion.

On the other hand, American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 29.14 million shares of worth $833.59 million or 3.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.49 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $757.82 million in the company or a holder of 2.93% of company’s stock.