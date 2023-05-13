indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Achieved Almost -8.01% Growth In A Month. Also Looks Good Long Term.

In last trading session, indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) saw 3.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.83. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.38 trading at $0.34 or 4.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.29B. That closing price of INDI’s stock is at a discount of -32.7% from its 52-week high price of $11.12 and is indicating a premium of 39.5% from its 52-week low price of $5.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.27 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 4.23%, in the last five days INDI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/12/23 when the stock touched $8.38 price level, adding 1.53% to its value on the day. indie Semiconductor Inc.’s shares saw a change of 43.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.33% in past 5-day. indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) showed a performance of -8.01% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.6 million shares which calculate 8.29 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $15.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 46.52% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -138.66% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -43.2% for stock’s current value.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that indie Semiconductor Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 12.94% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 62.22% while that of industry is -7.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 18.20% in the current quarter and calculating 60.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 125.50% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $52 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $67.88 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $25.75 million and $29.98 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 101.90% while estimating it to be 126.40% for the next quarter.

INDI Dividends

indie Semiconductor Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 58.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.89%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 58.89% institutions for indie Semiconductor Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC is the top institutional holder at INDI for having 8.75 million shares of worth $51.03 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 6.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Granahan Investment Management LLC, which was holding about 7.29 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $42.5 million.

On the other hand, Lord Abbett Developing Growth Fund and Baron Discovery Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.27 million shares of worth $26.03 million or 2.33% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.91 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16.97 million in the company or a holder of 2.07% of company’s stock.