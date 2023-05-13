How To Know If Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) Is Expensive At $1.07.

In last trading session, Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) saw 7.01 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.07 trading at -$0.12 or -10.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $25.94M. That closing price of BBLN’s stock is at a discount of -3287.85% from its 52-week high price of $36.25 and is indicating a discount of -0.93% from its 52-week low price of $1.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 209.97K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.08%, in the last five days BBLN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $1.07 price level, adding 85.3% to its value on the day. Babylon Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of -84.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -85.08% in past 5-day. Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) showed a performance of -85.88% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.37 million shares which calculate 7.6 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 91.77% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1114.95% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -1114.95% for stock’s current value.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 76.10% in the current quarter and calculating 64.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $345.9 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $289.15 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $265.36 million and $288.9 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 30.40% while estimating it to be 0.10% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -156.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.70%.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.64% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 39.58 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 69.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 39.58% institutions for Babylon Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Kinnevik AB (publ) is the top institutional holder at BBLN for having 4.62 million shares of worth $23.5 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 18.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Public Investment Fund, which was holding about 3.03 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20.46 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 79875.0 shares of worth $0.79 million or 0.32% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 32664.0 shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.38 million in the company or a holder of 0.13% of company’s stock.