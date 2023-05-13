GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Projected To Shrink By -26.8% Or More

In last trading session, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) saw 2.58 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $74.92 trading at -$0.07 or -0.09% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.75B. That closing price of GEHC’s stock is at a discount of -17.23% from its 52-week high price of $87.83 and is indicating a premium of 29.26% from its 52-week low price of $53.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.86 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.09%, in the last five days GEHC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $74.92 price level, adding 5.75% to its value on the day. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 28.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.15% in past 5-day. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) showed a performance of -9.67% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.13 million shares which calculate 3.71 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $91.25 to the stock, which implies a rise of 17.9% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $86.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $95.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -26.8% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -14.79% for stock’s current value.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.77 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.76 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023.

GEHC Dividends

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 57.01%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.98% institutions for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at GEHC for having 13.67 million shares of worth $1.12 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 3.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc., which was holding about 6.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.43% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $378.36 million.

On the other hand, Investment Company Of America and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 15.35 million shares of worth $1.26 billion or 3.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.49 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $942.14 million in the company or a holder of 2.53% of company’s stock.