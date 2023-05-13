FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Has Seen A Rose Of 5.29% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) saw 1.86 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.37 trading at $0.14 or 1.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $980.06M. That closing price of FREY’s stock is at a discount of -129.85% from its 52-week high price of $16.94 and is indicating a premium of 15.88% from its 52-week low price of $6.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.49 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.94%, in the last five days FREY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/10/23 when the stock touched $7.37 price level, adding 4.9% to its value on the day. FREYR Battery’s shares saw a change of -15.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.24% in past 5-day. FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) showed a performance of -11.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.58 million shares which calculate 3.92 days to cover the short interests.

FREYR Battery (FREY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that FREYR Battery is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.61% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -45.45% while that of industry is -5.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 3.30% in the current quarter and calculating -925.00% decrease in the next quarter.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.08 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.34 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

FREY Dividends

FREYR Battery is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 49.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 59.87%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 49.84% institutions for FREYR Battery that are currently holding shares of the company. Kim, LLC is the top institutional holder at FREY for having 11.5 million shares of worth $102.23 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 8.23% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sylebra Capital Ltd, which was holding about 8.27 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $71.82 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and PGIM Jennison Natural Resources Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.36 million shares of worth $12.13 million or 0.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.22 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $11.05 million in the company or a holder of 0.87% of company’s stock.