Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Adds 36.72% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In last trading session, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) saw 3.16 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.25 trading at $0.13 or 2.54% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $722.82M. That closing price of EVLV’s stock is at a premium of 1.33% from its 52-week high price of $5.18 and is indicating a premium of 66.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.75. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.76 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 861.64K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.54%, in the last five days EVLV remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/12/23 when the stock touched $5.25 price level, adding 2.96% to its value on the day. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 102.70% in year-to-date performance and have moved 36.72% in past 5-day. Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) showed a performance of 64.06% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.39 million shares which calculate 5.93 days to cover the short interests.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 98.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 6.00% while that of industry is 9.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -8.30% in the current quarter and calculating 7.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 14.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $13.78 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $14.73 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $9.07 million and $16.53 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 51.90% while estimating it to be -10.90% for the next quarter.

EVLV Dividends

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 08 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.14% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.04 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.04% institutions for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. General Catalyst Group Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at EVLV for having 10.8 million shares of worth $33.68 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 7.29% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Data Collective IV GP, LLC, which was holding about 10.6 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.16% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.46 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.84 million shares of worth $5.06 million or 1.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.72 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.45 million in the company or a holder of 1.16% of company’s stock.