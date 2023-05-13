Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) Has Reached A Distance Of 85.0% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) saw 1.12 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.20 trading at -$0.02 or -8.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.13M. That closing price of DXF’s stock is at a discount of -350.0% from its 52-week high price of $0.90 and is indicating a premium of 85.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 17.44 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.46 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.55%, in the last five days DXF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/10/23 when the stock touched $0.20 price level, adding 33.84% to its value on the day. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s shares saw a change of 5.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -24.47% in past 5-day. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) showed a performance of 87.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.32 million shares which calculate 0.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $24.84 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.19% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $24.84 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $24.84. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -12320.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -12320.0% for stock’s current value.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.24% during past 5 years.

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.09% institutions for Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Two Sigma Securities, LLC is the top institutional holder at DXF for having 84866.0 shares of worth $15903.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is UBS Group AG, which was holding about 60623.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.29% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11360.0.