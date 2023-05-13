Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) At $0.92: What To Do?

In last trading session, Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) saw 2.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.92 trading at -$0.01 or -1.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.36M. That closing price of DOGZ’s stock is at a discount of -388.04% from its 52-week high price of $4.49 and is indicating a premium of 31.52% from its 52-week low price of $0.63. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 128.58K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.08%, in the last five days DOGZ remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $0.92 price level, adding 7.07% to its value on the day. Dogness (International) Corporation’s shares saw a change of -6.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.00% in past 5-day. Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) showed a performance of 39.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8250.0 shares which calculate 0.13 days to cover the short interests.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -21.10% during past 5 years.

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on April 06 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 9.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 9.50% institutions for Dogness (International) Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at DOGZ for having 2.08 million shares of worth $2.04 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 10.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 0.37 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.36 million.