Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) Share Price Rebounds 55.35% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) saw 1.05 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.58 trading at $0.6 or 5.46% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.13B. That closing price of DO’s stock is at a discount of -14.85% from its 52-week high price of $13.30 and is indicating a premium of 55.35% from its 52-week low price of $5.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.06 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.46%, in the last five days DO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the stock touched $11.58 price level, adding 7.14% to its value on the day. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc.’s shares saw a change of 11.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.61% in past 5-day. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO) showed a performance of -3.98% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.14 million shares which calculate 4.38 days to cover the short interests.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) estimates and forecasts

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $223 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $236 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.50% during past 5 years.

DO Dividends

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE:DO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 84.55 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 84.55% institutions for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Limited is the top institutional holder at DO for having 8.2 million shares of worth $95.0 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 8.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 8.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $93.57 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.95 million shares of worth $34.15 million or 2.91% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.23 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $25.82 million in the company or a holder of 2.20% of company’s stock.