Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) At $0.63: So What?

In last trading session, Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.63 trading at -$0.14 or -18.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $84.41M. That closing price of HLTH’s stock is at a discount of -806.35% from its 52-week high price of $5.71 and is indicating a discount of -4.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 327.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -18.03%, in the last five days HLTH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $0.63 price level, adding 34.37% to its value on the day. Cue Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of -69.42% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.89% in past 5-day. Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH) showed a performance of -63.61% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.9 million shares which calculate 8.32 days to cover the short interests.

Cue Health Inc. (HLTH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cue Health Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -83.25% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -55.81% while that of industry is 8.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 28.40% in the current quarter and calculating 4.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -78.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $16.3 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $18.69 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $87.7 million and $69.59 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -81.40% while estimating it to be -73.10% for the next quarter.

HLTH Dividends

Cue Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cue Health Inc. (NASDAQ:HLTH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.82% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 60.53 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 68.65%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 60.53% institutions for Cue Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Acme, LLC is the top institutional holder at HLTH for having 15.24 million shares of worth $31.55 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 10.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Koch Industries, Inc., which was holding about 13.18 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $23.98 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.51 million shares of worth $5.19 million or 1.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.33 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.01 million in the company or a holder of 1.54% of company’s stock.