CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Has Recovered 60.38% So Far, But Another -67.41% Loss Cannot Be Ruled Out

In last trading session, CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) saw 14.79 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.96 trading at $0.02 or 0.22% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.20B. That closing price of CTIC’s stock is at a premium of 0.11% from its 52-week high price of $8.95 and is indicating a premium of 60.38% from its 52-week low price of $3.55. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 15.74 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.24 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.60. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 9 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.12 in the current quarter.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.22%, in the last five days CTIC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/12/23 when the stock touched $8.96 price level. CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares saw a change of 49.08% in year-to-date performance and have moved 82.86% in past 5-day. CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) showed a performance of 104.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.17 million shares which calculate 3.92 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.79 to the stock, which implies a rise of 16.96% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $9.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $15.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -67.41% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -0.45% for stock’s current value.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CTI BioPharma Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 58.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 67.90% while that of industry is 12.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 67.60% in the current quarter and calculating 57.10% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 129.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $22.95 million for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $28.46 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $2.29 million and $12.33 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 900.00% while estimating it to be 130.80% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 8.10% during past 5 years.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 5.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 83.29 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.13%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 83.29% institutions for CTI BioPharma Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. State Street Corporation is the top institutional holder at CTIC for having 16.0 million shares of worth $96.18 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 12.13% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is BVF Inc., which was holding about 8.81 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.68% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $52.97 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 12.49 million shares of worth $68.18 million or 9.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $20.94 million in the company or a holder of 2.64% of company’s stock.