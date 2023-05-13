CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) 51.59% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) saw 3.96 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.40. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.61 trading at -$0.05 or -0.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $9.57B. That closing price of CX’s stock is at a discount of -3.63% from its 52-week high price of $6.85 and is indicating a premium of 51.59% from its 52-week low price of $3.20. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.89 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.34 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.75%, in the last five days CX hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/10/23 when the stock touched $6.61 price level, adding 3.5% to its value on the day. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares saw a change of 63.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.00% in past 5-day. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) showed a performance of 10.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.12 million shares which calculate 1.65 days to cover the short interests.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 64.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 97.22% while that of industry is 17.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 216.70% in the current quarter and calculating 5.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.35 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $4.35 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $4.08 billion and $4.04 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.70% while estimating it to be 7.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -45.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -32.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.60%.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.16% institutions for CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at CX for having 75.58 million shares of worth $417.95 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 4.99% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 50.0 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $276.48 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 43.44 million shares of worth $216.31 million or 2.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $105.92 million in the company or a holder of 1.27% of company’s stock.