Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Drops -4.50 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In last trading session, Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) saw 2.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $42.67 trading at -$0.93 or -2.13% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.91B. That closing price of CZR’s stock is at a discount of -33.0% from its 52-week high price of $56.75 and is indicating a premium of 26.62% from its 52-week low price of $31.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.98 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 15 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.33 in the current quarter.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.13%, in the last five days CZR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/10/23 when the stock touched $42.67 price level, adding 8.14% to its value on the day. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s shares saw a change of 2.57% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.50% in past 5-day. Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) showed a performance of -3.74% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.72 million shares which calculate 2.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $72.85 to the stock, which implies a rise of 41.43% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $55.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $111.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -160.14% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -28.9% for stock’s current value.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Caesars Entertainment Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 110.53% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 157.90% in the current quarter and calculating -4.20% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 7.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.88 billion for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.94 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $2.82 billion and $2.82 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.00% while estimating it to be 4.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 48.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 27.50%.

CZR Dividends

Caesars Entertainment Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 31 and August 04 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.45% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 100.12 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 100.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 100.12% institutions for Caesars Entertainment Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at CZR for having 22.78 million shares of worth $947.61 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 10.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, which was holding about 20.9 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $869.47 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 17.68 million shares of worth $863.15 million or 8.22% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 8.12 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $396.44 million in the company or a holder of 3.77% of company’s stock.