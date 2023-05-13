Buy, Sell Or Hold Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) At $4.81?

In last trading session, Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) saw 1.33 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.81 trading at $0.18 or 3.89% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $732.71M. That closing price of AMPS’s stock is at a discount of -206.03% from its 52-week high price of $14.72 and is indicating a premium of 15.18% from its 52-week low price of $4.08. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.32 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.89%, in the last five days AMPS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/12/23 when the stock touched $4.81 price level, adding 2.43% to its value on the day. Altus Power Inc.’s shares saw a change of -26.23% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.82% in past 5-day. Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) showed a performance of -2.63% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.75 million shares which calculate 2.92 days to cover the short interests.

Altus Power Inc. (AMPS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Altus Power Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -40.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -85.71% while that of industry is -5.10. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -110.30% in the current quarter and calculating -87.50% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 73.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $30.17 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $44.25 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $19.2 million and $24.76 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 57.10% while estimating it to be 78.70% for the next quarter.

AMPS Dividends

Altus Power Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Altus Power Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 49.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 43.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 85.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 43.54% institutions for Altus Power Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at AMPS for having 20.78 million shares of worth $135.45 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 13.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 4.24 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.66% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $27.62 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.14 million shares of worth $11.75 million or 1.35% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.85 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $10.16 million in the company or a holder of 1.17% of company’s stock.