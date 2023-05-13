Analysts Say That Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Is Likely To Make It To $86.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) saw 5.09 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $77.88 trading at -$0.48 or -0.61% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $105.69B. That closing price of MDLZ’s stock is at a discount of -0.91% from its 52-week high price of $78.59 and is indicating a premium of 29.74% from its 52-week low price of $54.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 24 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.63 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.61%, in the last five days MDLZ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/12/23 when the stock touched $77.88 price level, adding 0.84% to its value on the day. Mondelez International Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 0.41% in past 5-day. Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) showed a performance of 10.56% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.15 million shares which calculate 2.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $81.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 3.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $72.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $86.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -10.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 7.55% for stock’s current value.

Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mondelez International Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 22.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 7.80% while that of industry is 7.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -6.00% in the current quarter and calculating -2.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

14 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $7.48 billion for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $7.86 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $7.27 billion and $7.76 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 2.90% while estimating it to be 1.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 1.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -35.50% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.58%.

MDLZ Dividends

Mondelez International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between July 24 and July 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mondelez International Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.16% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 82.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.15% institutions for Mondelez International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at MDLZ for having 122.57 million shares of worth $8.17 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 98.96 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.27% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.6 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 41.51 million shares of worth $2.77 billion or 3.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 31.57 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.1 billion in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.