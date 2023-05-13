American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) 2.51% Up Over A Week, Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.0035?

In last trading session, American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) saw 1.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at -$0.01 or -1.78% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.35M. That closing price of AREB’s stock is at a discount of -1000.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.54 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 718.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.78%, in the last five days AREB remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/10/23 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 22.22% to its value on the day. American Rebel Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -25.85% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.51% in past 5-day. American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) showed a performance of -8.39% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.29 million shares which calculate 0.26 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $1.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.67% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -971.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -971.43% for stock’s current value.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (AREB) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.85 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 39.80% during past 5 years.

AREB Dividends

American Rebel Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

American Rebel Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.18% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 1.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 1.81%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 1.73% institutions for American Rebel Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at AREB for having 55194.0 shares of worth $10652.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.33% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Raymond James & Associates, Inc., which was holding about 47823.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6795.0.