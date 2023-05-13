AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) Is 32.54% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $1.65?

In last trading session, AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) saw 1.62 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.72 trading at $1.83 or 37.42% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $366.91M. That closing price of AIRS’s stock is at a discount of -67.56% from its 52-week high price of $11.26 and is indicating a premium of 59.97% from its 52-week low price of $2.69. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 241.21K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.02 in the current quarter.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 37.42%, in the last five days AIRS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/12/23 when the stock touched $6.72 price level, adding 4.0% to its value on the day. AirSculpt Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 81.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved 32.54% in past 5-day. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) showed a performance of 26.32% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.81 million shares which calculate 17.41 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.70 to the stock, which implies a fall of -0.3% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $6.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -19.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 10.71% for stock’s current value.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 47.69% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 56.76% while that of industry is 16.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -100.00% in the current quarter and calculating 400.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 11.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $42.96 million for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $53.21 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $39.54 million and $49.65 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 8.60% while estimating it to be 7.20% for the next quarter.

AIRS Dividends

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.60% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 70.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.17% institutions for AirSculpt Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vesey Street Capital Partners, LLC is the top institutional holder at AIRS for having 29.32 million shares of worth $108.5 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 51.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.63 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.11% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.34 million.

On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-AlphaCentric LifeSci Healthcare Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.36 million shares of worth $1.33 million or 0.63% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.34 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.26 million in the company or a holder of 0.60% of company’s stock.