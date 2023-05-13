12-Month Price Target For XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) Now Sits At $126.74

In last trading session, XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) saw 3.51 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.53. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $15.38 trading at -$0.15 or -0.97% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $8.02B. That closing price of XPâ€™s stock is at a discount of -64.5% from its 52-week high price of $25.30 and is indicating a premium of 33.03% from its 52-week low price of $10.30. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.51 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For XP Inc. (XP), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.28 in the current quarter.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.97%, in the last five days XP remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/10/23 when the stock touched $15.38 price level, adding 2.41% to its value on the day. XP Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of 0.26% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.15% in past 5-day. XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) showed a performance of 10.73% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 19.08 million shares which calculate 3.15 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $95.57 to the stock, which implies a rise of 83.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $70.91 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $126.74. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -724.06% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -361.05% for stockâ€™s current value.

XP Inc. (XP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that XP Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -21.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 12.32% while that of industry is 4.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -15.20% in the current quarter and calculating -2.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 5.20% from the last financial yearâ€™s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the companyâ€™s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $621.76 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $705.34 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $583.69 million and $641.29 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 6.50% while estimating it to be 10.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 52.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, companyâ€™s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -0.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 13.76%.

XP Dividends

XP Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.35% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 70.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 87.19%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 70.32% institutions for XP Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Capital World Investors is the top institutional holder at XP for having 33.5 million shares of worth $513.81 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 7.48% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, which was holding about 29.77 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 6.65% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $456.67 million.

On the other hand, Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and New World Fund, Inc. are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 20.4 million shares of worth $312.9 million or 4.56% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.72 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $115.38 million in the company or a holder of 2.17% of companyâ€™s stock.