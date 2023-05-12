WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) Gained 18.60% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In recent trading session, WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) saw 0.49 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring -0.18. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.43 trading at $0.04 or 3.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $4.93M. That most recent trading price of WISA’s stock is at a discount of -6005.59% from its 52-week high price of $87.31 and is indicating a premium of 33.57% from its 52-week low price of $0.95. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.24 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.17 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.24%, in the last five days WISA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/12/23 when the stock touched $1.43 price level, adding 3.38% to its value on the day. WiSA Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of -86.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 18.60% in past 5-day. WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA) showed a performance of 13.44% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.18 million shares which calculate 0.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.16% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1298.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -249.65% for stock’s current value.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (WISA) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -48.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $916k for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $770k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $2 million and $566k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -54.20% while estimating it to be 36.00% for the next quarter.

WISA Dividends

WiSA Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

WiSA Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WISA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.28% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.76%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.76% institutions for WiSA Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder is the top institutional holder at WISA for having 20700.0 shares of worth $32706.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.54% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, which was holding about 1925.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $20751.0.

On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 727.0 shares of worth $3256.0 or 0.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 510.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $2284.0 in the company or a holder of 0.02% of company’s stock.