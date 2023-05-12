TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Currently -126.76 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In recent trading session, TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) saw 0.47 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.71 trading at -$0.03 or -3.62% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $212.20M. That most recent trading price of TMC’s stock is at a discount of -126.76% from its 52-week high price of $1.61 and is indicating a premium of 28.17% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.47 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 951.14K if we extend that period to 3-months.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.62%, in the last five days TMC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/10/23 when the stock touched $0.71 price level, adding 7.19% to its value on the day. TMC the metals company Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.98% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.12% in past 5-day. TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) showed a performance of -14.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.11 million shares which calculate 5.04 days to cover the short interests.

TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TMC the metals company Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -9.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 72.22% while that of industry is 11.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -20.00% in the current quarter and calculating 50.00% increase in the next quarter.

TMC Dividends

TMC the metals company Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 41.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 11.36 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 19.29%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 11.36% institutions for TMC the metals company Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. First Manhattan Company is the top institutional holder at TMC for having 5.42 million shares of worth $3.83 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 1.93% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ronit Capital LLP, which was holding about 1.71 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.61% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.21 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Tidal Tr II-Carbon Collective Climate Solutions U.S. Equity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 0.14 million shares of worth $0.1 million or 0.05% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4685.0 shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $3310.0 in the company or a holder of 0.00% of company’s stock.