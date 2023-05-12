Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Is 35.09% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $0.0452?

In last trading session, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) saw 25.6 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.17 trading at $0.01 or 5.58% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.25M. That closing price of TIVC’s stock is at a discount of -1588.24% from its 52-week high price of $2.87 and is indicating a premium of 29.41% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.77 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.58%, in the last five days TIVC remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/11/23 when the stock touched $0.17 price level, adding 28.54% to its value on the day. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -72.81% in year-to-date performance and have moved 35.09% in past 5-day. Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) showed a performance of 21.68% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.27 million shares which calculate 0.12 days to cover the short interests.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Tivic Health Systems Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -89.19% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 68.27% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $400k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $520k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.15% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.32 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 8.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.32% institutions for Tivic Health Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the top institutional holder at TIVC for having 25900.0 shares of worth $16573.0. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Advisor Group, Inc., which was holding about 14600.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9342.0.