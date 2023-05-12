Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Adds 7.97% In A Week: What’s Lifting The Stock?

In last trading session, Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) saw 1.82 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $4.20 trading at $0.15 or 3.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $34.44M. That closing price of SLNO’s stock is at a discount of -7.14% from its 52-week high price of $4.50 and is indicating a premium of 79.76% from its 52-week low price of $0.85. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 45.57K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.8 in the current quarter.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.70%, in the last five days SLNO remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the stock touched $4.20 price level, adding 6.67% to its value on the day. Soleno Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 112.12% in year-to-date performance and have moved 7.97% in past 5-day. Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) showed a performance of 43.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 61920.0 shares which calculate 1.06 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 53.33% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -138.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -90.48% for stock’s current value.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 337.50% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 43.55% while that of industry is 12.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 11.10% in the current quarter and calculating 30.30% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -7.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 50.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

SLNO Dividends

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 08 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Soleno Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 45.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.03% institutions for Soleno Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Abingworth, LLP is the top institutional holder at SLNO for having 1.2 million shares of worth $5.05 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 14.71% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Carlyle Group Inc., which was holding about 1.2 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.05 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 49939.0 shares of worth $0.21 million or 0.61% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17554.0 shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $73726.0 in the company or a holder of 0.21% of company’s stock.