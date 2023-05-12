Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) 57.54% Above Its 52-Week Low, How Long Will It Keep Rising?

In last trading session, Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) saw 2.91 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $22.89 trading at -$0.49 or -2.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.71B. That closing price of SHLS’s stock is at a discount of -41.68% from its 52-week high price of $32.43 and is indicating a premium of 57.54% from its 52-week low price of $9.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.55 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 17 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 5 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 11 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.13 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.10%, in the last five days SHLS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 05/10/23 when the stock touched $22.89 price level, adding 7.25% to its value on the day. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of -7.22% in year-to-date performance and have moved 26.32% in past 5-day. Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) showed a performance of -0.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.65 million shares which calculate 5.57 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $31.38 to the stock, which implies a rise of 27.06% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $42.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -83.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 16.99% for stock’s current value.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 16.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 59.46% while that of industry is 29.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 85.70% in the current quarter and calculating 60.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 52.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

12 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $116.2 million for the same. And 12 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $137.63 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $73.49 million and $90.82 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 58.10% while estimating it to be 51.50% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 48.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 60.65%.

SHLS Dividends

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 3.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 93.08 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 96.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 93.08% institutions for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SHLS for having 13.18 million shares of worth $325.05 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 7.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 9.39 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $231.68 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.9 million shares of worth $88.94 million or 2.30% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.04 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $74.56 million in the company or a holder of 1.79% of company’s stock.