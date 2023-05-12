Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Adds 19.72 Percent In A Week: What Motivates The Stock?

In recent trading session, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.46 trading at $0.42 or 13.81% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $111.60M. That most recent trading price of PYXS’s stock is at a discount of -100.0% from its 52-week high price of $6.92 and is indicating a premium of 68.21% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.46 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.81 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 4 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.86 in the current quarter.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 13.81%, in the last five days PYXS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/12/23 when the stock touched $3.46 price level, subtracting -0.58% to its value on the day. Pyxis Oncology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 158.20% in year-to-date performance and have moved 19.72% in past 5-day. Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) showed a performance of -2.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.6 million shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 67.81% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $16.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -362.43% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -15.61% for stock’s current value.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Pyxis Oncology Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 136.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 12.80. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -8.90% in the current quarter and calculating -2.40% decrease in the next quarter.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 22 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 33.29% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.33 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.95%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.33% institutions for Pyxis Oncology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Tang Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at PYXS for having 3.47 million shares of worth $4.65 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Laurion Capital Management, LP, which was holding about 3.17 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.57% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.25 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.75 million shares of worth $1.0 million or 2.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.65 million in the company or a holder of 1.30% of company’s stock.