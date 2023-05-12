Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Is Up 7.31% Over The Past 30 Days: Is There Trouble Ahead?

In last trading session, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) saw 12.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.47. Company’s recent per share price level of $13.66 trading at -$0.42 or -2.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.64B. That closing price of NCLH’s stock is at a discount of -36.68% from its 52-week high price of $18.67 and is indicating a premium of 24.52% from its 52-week low price of $10.31. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.09 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 14.79 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.40. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.26 in the current quarter.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.98%, in the last five days NCLH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $13.66 price level, adding 5.34% to its value on the day. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 11.60% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.65% in past 5-day. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) showed a performance of 7.31% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 41.77 million shares which calculate 3.58 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $16.13 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.31% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $12.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $22.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -61.05% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 12.15% for stock’s current value.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -20.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 116.38% while that of industry is 12.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 122.80% in the current quarter and calculating 223.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 77.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

9 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.18 billion for the same. And 9 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.58 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $1.19 billion and $1.58 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 83.90% while estimating it to be 63.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -29.60% during past 5 years.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 07 and August 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.48% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.61% institutions for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at NCLH for having 47.48 million shares of worth $581.1 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 11.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 34.19 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $418.54 million.

On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 17.85 million shares of worth $240.07 million or 4.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 12.78 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $156.39 million in the company or a holder of 3.03% of company’s stock.