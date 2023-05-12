NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) Has Reached A Distance Of 13.25% From Its Low, So Is It Poised For More Gains?

In last trading session, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) saw 48.21 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Companyâ€™s recent per share price level of $8.45 trading at $0.32 or 3.94% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $14.10B. That closing price of NIOâ€™s stock is at a discount of -189.11% from its 52-week high price of $24.43 and is indicating a premium of 13.25% from its 52-week low price of $7.33. Taking a look at companyâ€™s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 40.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 43.12 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For NIO Inc. (NIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 34 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 9 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 21 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.94%, in the last five days NIO remained trading in the green while hitting itâ€™s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $8.45 price level, adding 1.05% to its value on the day. NIO Inc.â€™s shares saw a change of -13.33% in year-to-date performance and have moved 4.84% in past 5-day. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) showed a performance of -6.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 111.54 million shares which calculate 2.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $92.30 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.85% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $55.20 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $172.79. It follows that stockâ€™s current price would drop -1944.85% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -553.25% for stockâ€™s current value.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that NIO Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -19.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -5.43% while that of industry is 2.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up companyâ€™s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -3.80% during past 5 years.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between June 07 and June 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)â€™s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of companyâ€™s total shares while institution are holding 35.91 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.91%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.91% institutions for NIO Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Baillie Gifford and Company is the top institutional holder at NIO for having 120.13 million shares of worth $1.26 billion. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 7.78% of the companyâ€™s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 60.36 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firmâ€™s hold over 3.91% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $588.5 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own companyâ€™s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 38.61 million shares of worth $493.44 million or 2.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 16.71 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $201.66 million in the company or a holder of 1.08% of companyâ€™s stock.