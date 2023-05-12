Home  »  Technologies   »  Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Up 30....

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Up 30.51% Over A Week, Now Can The Stock Hit Well Above $0.37?

In recent trading session, Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) saw 0.62 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.61. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.92 trading at -$0.15 or -7.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $98.28M. That most recent trading price of MFH’s stock is at a discount of -13.02% from its 52-week high price of $2.17 and is indicating a premium of 72.4% from its 52-week low price of $0.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 213.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.32%, in the last five days MFH remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/12/23 when the stock touched $1.92 price level, adding 24.71% to its value on the day. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc.’s shares saw a change of 54.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved 30.51% in past 5-day. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) showed a performance of 54.49% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.1 million shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 36.90% during past 5 years.

MFH Dividends

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 68.95% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.16 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.16% institutions for Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Company Inc. is the top institutional holder at MFH for having 11250.0 shares of worth $20701.0. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.02% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is National Bank of Canada/FI, which was holding about 1080.0 shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1987.0.

