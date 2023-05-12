Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Jumps 3.70 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) saw 14.63 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.26 trading at $1.04 or 3.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $30.01B. That closing price of LI’s stock is at a discount of -41.8% from its 52-week high price of $41.49 and is indicating a premium of 57.21% from its 52-week low price of $12.52. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 8.9 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.93 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Li Auto Inc. (LI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 35 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 6 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 4 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 25 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.70%, in the last five days LI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 05/11/23 when the stock touched $29.26 price level, adding 2.34% to its value on the day. Li Auto Inc.’s shares saw a change of 43.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.50% in past 5-day. Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) showed a performance of 22.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 27.81 million shares which calculate 4.7 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $253.54 to the stock, which implies a rise of 88.46% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $185.33 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $415.33. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1319.45% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -533.39% for stock’s current value.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Li Auto Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 58.45% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -900.00% while that of industry is 2.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 155.60% in the current quarter and calculating 120.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 109.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.33 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.4 billion in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $1.21 billion and $1.37 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 174.60% while estimating it to be 148.40% for the next quarter.

LI Dividends

Li Auto Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.07 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 18.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.07% institutions for Li Auto Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at LI for having 19.1 million shares of worth $389.66 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.21% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 13.66 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $278.76 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 7.48 million shares of worth $176.54 million or 0.87% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 7.11 million shares on Jan 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $177.02 million in the company or a holder of 0.82% of company’s stock.