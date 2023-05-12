Is Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU), -1.18% Below Its High, Poised For A Strong Recovery?

In last trading session, Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) saw 14.81 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.91 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $26.63B. That closing price of NU’s stock is at a discount of -1.18% from its 52-week high price of $5.98 and is indicating a premium of 44.84% from its 52-week low price of $3.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 24.58 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 23.77 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 21 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 12 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.02 in the current quarter.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) trade information

NU remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $5.91 price level, adding 1.17% to its value on the day. Nu Holdings Ltd.’s shares saw a change of 45.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 12.79% in past 5-day. Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) showed a performance of 33.71% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 98.28 million shares which calculate 5.96 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.94 to the stock, which implies a rise of 14.84% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $12.40. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -109.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 49.24% for stock’s current value.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Nu Holdings Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 15.66% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 250.00% while that of industry is 17.10. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 46.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.54 billion for the same. And 4 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.63 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $877.27 million and $1.16 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 75.20% while estimating it to be 40.80% for the next quarter.

NU Dividends

Nu Holdings Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.19% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 66.75 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 73.50%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 66.75% institutions for Nu Holdings Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sc Us (ttgp), Ltd. is the top institutional holder at NU for having 435.29 million shares of worth $1.77 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 12.08% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Galileo (PTC) Ltd, which was holding about 415.54 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 11.53% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.69 billion.

On the other hand, Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Europacific Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 49.83 million shares of worth $231.71 million or 1.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 46.98 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $223.64 million in the company or a holder of 1.30% of company’s stock.