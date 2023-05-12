Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Stock Jumped 49.89% Year-To-Date, What Analysts Expect Next?

In recent trading session, Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) saw 1.3 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.10 trading at $0.12 or 2.33% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.21B. That most recent trading price of HMY’s stock is at a discount of -6.47% from its 52-week high price of $5.43 and is indicating a premium of 62.16% from its 52-week low price of $1.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 3.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 8 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 2.33%, in the last five days HMY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $5.10 price level, adding 5.03% to its value on the day. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s shares saw a change of 49.89% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.19% in past 5-day. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) showed a performance of 7.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.82 million shares which calculate 1.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.03 to the stock, which implies a fall of -26.55% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.61 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.98. It follows that stock’s current price would jump 2.35% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 48.82% for stock’s current value.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 58.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.15% while that of industry is 21.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -120.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 0.00%.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 33.73 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 33.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 33.73% institutions for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at HMY for having 58.63 million shares of worth $300.61 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 9.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Exor Capital LLP, which was holding about 29.74 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.81% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $152.51 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 36.2 million shares of worth $185.64 million or 5.86% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 17.15 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $87.93 million in the company or a holder of 2.77% of company’s stock.