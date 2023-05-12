GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) Up Almost 55.96% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In recent trading session, GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) saw 38.03 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.92. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.40 trading at $1.76 or 107.32% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $39.25M. That most recent trading price of GSIT’s stock is at a discount of -25.88% from its 52-week high price of $4.28 and is indicating a premium of 57.35% from its 52-week low price of $1.45. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 62270.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 126.05K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 107.32%, in the last five days GSIT remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/12/23 when the stock touched $3.40 price level, adding 11.46% to its value on the day. GSI Technology Inc.’s shares saw a change of 96.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved 108.59% in past 5-day. GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) showed a performance of 55.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.16 million shares which calculate 0.54 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 57.5% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -135.29% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -135.29% for stock’s current value.

GSI Technology Inc. (GSIT) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $10.8 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -22.31% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 25.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

GSIT Dividends

GSI Technology Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 16 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GSI Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 30.96% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.18% institutions for GSI Technology Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Roumell Asset Management LLC is the top institutional holder at GSIT for having 1.73 million shares of worth $2.99 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 7.00% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, which was holding about 0.77 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.13% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.34 million.

On the other hand, Starboard Investment Tr-Roumell Opportunistic Value Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 1.7 million shares of worth $2.78 million or 6.90% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.83 million in the company or a holder of 1.95% of company’s stock.