First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $6.36?

In last trading session, First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) saw 5.88 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.36 trading at -$0.37 or -5.50% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.75B. That closing price of AG’s stock is at a discount of -54.25% from its 52-week high price of $9.81 and is indicating a premium of 13.05% from its 52-week low price of $5.53. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.47 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.50%, in the last five days AG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $6.36 price level, adding 8.75% to its value on the day. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s shares saw a change of -23.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.75% in past 5-day. First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) showed a performance of -16.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 14.88 million shares which calculate 2.39 days to cover the short interests.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that First Majestic Silver Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -32.41% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 90.48% while that of industry is -4.30. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 144.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -33.08% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 142.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 46.80%.

AG Dividends

First Majestic Silver Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 02 and August 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 36.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.39%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 36.52% institutions for First Majestic Silver Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at AG for having 29.51 million shares of worth $212.77 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 10.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, which was holding about 12.9 million shares on Mar 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $93.03 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 15.55 million shares of worth $112.11 million or 5.67% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.22 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $93.61 million in the company or a holder of 4.09% of company’s stock.