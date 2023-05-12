Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) Is Currently -12.16% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In recent trading session, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) saw 1.19 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $10.44 trading at $0.64 or 6.53% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.65B. That most recent trading price of SBS’s stock is at a discount of -12.16% from its 52-week high price of $11.71 and is indicating a premium of 30.65% from its 52-week low price of $7.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.78 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 10 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 6.53%, in the last five days SBS remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/12/23 when the stock touched $10.44 price level, adding 1.04% to its value on the day. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s shares saw a change of 0.69% in year-to-date performance and have moved 11.90% in past 5-day. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS) showed a performance of 2.62% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.43 million shares which calculate 2.37 days to cover the short interests.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 4.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 35.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.71%.

SBS Dividends

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (NYSE:SBS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.15 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.15% institutions for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo that are currently holding shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group Plc is the top institutional holder at SBS for having 16.77 million shares of worth $178.82 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Invesco Ltd., which was holding about 6.99 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.02% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $74.46 million.

On the other hand, First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Tr Water ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Water Resources ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Mar 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 4.52 million shares of worth $45.2 million or 0.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.1 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $31.04 million in the company or a holder of 0.45% of company’s stock.