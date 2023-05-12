Buy, Sell Or Hold Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) At $27.01?

In last trading session, Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) saw 1.28 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $27.01 trading at -$0.74 or -2.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.94B. That closing price of PRVA’s stock is at a discount of -65.27% from its 52-week high price of $44.64 and is indicating a premium of 33.4% from its 52-week low price of $17.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.14 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 18 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.05 in the current quarter.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.67%, in the last five days PRVA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 05/09/23 when the stock touched $27.01 price level, adding 10.41% to its value on the day. Privia Health Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 18.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.53% in past 5-day. Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) showed a performance of 0.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.98 million shares which calculate 3.31 days to cover the short interests.

Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Privia Health Group Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -4.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 387.50% while that of industry is 9.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 150.00% in the current quarter and calculating 500.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 15.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

11 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $685.44 million for the same. And 11 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $703.01 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $615.5 million and $611.9 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 11.40% while estimating it to be 14.90% for the next quarter.

PRVA Dividends

Privia Health Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 09 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.75% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.61 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.61% institutions for Privia Health Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at PRVA for having 24.82 million shares of worth $563.77 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 21.46% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 5.44 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.71% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $123.59 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.73 million shares of worth $39.26 million or 1.50% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.62 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $36.7 million in the company or a holder of 1.41% of company’s stock.