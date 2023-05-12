British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Rises 1.70% In 2023; Is It Still Attractive At $34.22?

In last trading session, British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) saw 6.36 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $34.22 trading at -$0.58 or -1.67% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $75.74B. That closing price of BTI’s stock is at a discount of -32.32% from its 52-week high price of $45.28 and is indicating a discount of -0.64% from its 52-week low price of $34.44. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.22 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.15 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.67%, in the last five days BTI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 05/08/23 when the stock touched $34.22 price level, adding 4.55% to its value on the day. British American Tobacco p.l.c.’s shares saw a change of -14.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.42% in past 5-day. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) showed a performance of -3.47% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.96 million shares which calculate 0.44 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $53.32 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.82% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $49.30 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $57.34. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -67.56% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -44.07% for stock’s current value.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that British American Tobacco p.l.c. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -12.21% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.31% while that of industry is 2.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -26.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 1.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 11.80%.

BTI Dividends

British American Tobacco p.l.c. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.94 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 7.96%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.94% institutions for British American Tobacco p.l.c. that are currently holding shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at BTI for having 34.67 million shares of worth $1.39 billion. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 1.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 17.78 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $710.91 million.

On the other hand, Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Jan 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 17.6 million shares of worth $677.41 million or 0.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.55 million shares on Mar 30, 2023, making its stake of worth around $370.39 million in the company or a holder of 0.47% of company’s stock.