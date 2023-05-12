Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Rebounded 73.15% From Their Lows – But Can They Continue?

In recent trading session, Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) saw 1.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.37. Company’s recent per share price level of $26.59 trading at $7.27 or 37.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $599.50M. That most recent trading price of BLBD’s stock is at a premium of 13.01% from its 52-week high price of $23.13 and is indicating a premium of 73.15% from its 52-week low price of $7.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.2 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 170.90K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 37.63%, in the last five days BLBD remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/12/23 when the stock touched $26.59 price level, adding 4.18% to its value on the day. Blue Bird Corporation’s shares saw a change of 148.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 39.00% in past 5-day. Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD) showed a performance of 46.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.57 million shares which calculate 4.75 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $29.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 10.38% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $26.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $34.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -27.87% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 2.22% for stock’s current value.

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Blue Bird Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 176.98% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 128.70% while that of industry is 10.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 322.20% in the current quarter and calculating 147.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 27.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $259.97 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $272.9 million in the next quarter that will end on Sep 2023. Company posted $206.08 million and $257.67 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 26.10% while estimating it to be 5.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -31.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 125.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

BLBD Dividends

Blue Bird Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between August 08 and August 14 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ:BLBD)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.81% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.53%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.85% institutions for Blue Bird Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. American Securities LLC is the top institutional holder at BLBD for having 9.53 million shares of worth $251.5 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 29.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Coliseum Capital Management, Llc, which was holding about 4.69 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $123.7 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Small-Cap Value Equity Trust are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.18 million shares of worth $31.08 million or 3.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.48 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $12.59 million in the company or a holder of 1.49% of company’s stock.