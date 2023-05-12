Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Is 3.56% Higher Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above $0.26?

In recent trading session, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) saw 4.32 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.25. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.22 trading at $0.1 or 1.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $41.92B. That most recent trading price of BBVA’s stock is at a discount of -9.83% from its 52-week high price of $7.93 and is indicating a premium of 45.57% from its 52-week low price of $3.93. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 25 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 11 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 13 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.38%, in the last five days BBVA remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/12/23 when the stock touched $7.22 price level, adding 0.41% to its value on the day. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s shares saw a change of 20.10% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.56% in past 5-day. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) showed a performance of -1.12% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.13 million shares which calculate 1.73 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $9.18 to the stock, which implies a rise of 21.35% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $7.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.74. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -48.75% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.26% for stock’s current value.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 37.49% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 17.12% while that of industry is 1.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 57.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 40.10%.

BBVA Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 3.11 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 3.11%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 3.11% institutions for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at BBVA for having 53.66 million shares of worth $378.29 million. And as of Mar 30, 2023, it was holding 0.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, which was holding about 20.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.35% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $125.75 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Feb 27, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 31.96 million shares of worth $248.03 million or 0.53% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19.01 million shares on Feb 27, 2023, making its stake of worth around $147.53 million in the company or a holder of 0.32% of company’s stock.