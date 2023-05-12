Analysts Predict Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) To Reach $28.00 In 12 Months

In recent trading session, Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.57 trading at $0.32 or 3.88% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $722.21M. That most recent trading price of LUNR’s stock is at a discount of -1486.93% from its 52-week high price of $136.00 and is indicating a premium of 20.65% from its 52-week low price of $6.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 1 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.88%, in the last five days LUNR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 05/12/23 when the stock touched $8.57 price level, adding 15.48% to its value on the day. Intuitive Machines Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.30% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.08% in past 5-day. Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) showed a performance of -18.07% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.43 million shares which calculate 0.28 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $22.33 to the stock, which implies a rise of 61.62% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $19.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $28.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -226.72% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -121.7% for stock’s current value.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (LUNR) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $40.5 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $45 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

LUNR Dividends

Intuitive Machines Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in June and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Intuitive Machines Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.49% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.99 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.27%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.99% institutions for Intuitive Machines Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund is the top institutional holder at LUNR for having 16204.0 shares of worth $0.33 million. And as of Feb 27, 2023, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.